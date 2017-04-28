Animator Ron Campbell to Visit Spokane

A world famous animator will be visiting Spokane next week.

Steve Jackson reports

Ron Campbell worked on the original Beatles TV cartoon series, as well as other Hanna Barbara favorites like the Jetsons and Scooby Doo.

Campbell was living in his homeland of Australia when he was contacted by American producers to see if he wanted to work on a new cartoon series they were putting together in the mid 60’s. “He called and said Ron we are starting new show next year and we would like you to direct the show, and I said what is it, and he said the Beatles, and I said gee Al, beetles, insects make terrible characters why are we doing a show on beetles?”

Of course they were referring to the musical group, which Campbell says he was only vaguely aware of in 1964.

Campbell moved to the US and became the director for the series.

Later he worked on the Jetsons and Scooby Do.

Campbell also produced a segment for the Beatles animated film Yellow Submarine. “It was spread out through the film, there is a sea of time section where they get older and younger, but if you see the chief scenes where the blue meanie is emoting, that’s probably Duane and my animation.”

Ron Campbell will be visit the Marmot Gallery in Kendall Yards next week on Tuesday and Wednesday. He will be bringing some of his art from the over the years, including several Beatles items.