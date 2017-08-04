August Programs

August 5, 2017

Truth, Politics and Power: Impeachment Edition

On this episode of Truth, Politics and Power, with investigations of the President and his campaign staff underway in Washington, Host Neal Conan talks about the procedure for the removal of the Chief Executive. An “Impeachment Edition” of Truth Politics and Power explains how and why the Constitutional Convention decided to constrain the powers of presidents and the meaning of “high crimes or misdemeanors.” Plus in-depth conversations on our two presidential impeachment trials: Nina Totenberg, on William Jefferson Clinton, and David O. Stewart on the dramatic case of Andrew Johnson.