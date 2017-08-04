Related Program: 
August Programs

August 5, 2017

Truth, Politics and Power: Impeachment Edition

On this episode of Truth, Politics and Power, with investigations of the President and his campaign staff underway in Washington, Host Neal Conan talks about the procedure for the removal of the Chief Executive. An “Impeachment Edition” of Truth Politics and Power explains how and why the Constitutional Convention decided to constrain the powers of presidents and the meaning of “high crimes or misdemeanors.” Plus in-depth conversations on our two presidential impeachment trials: Nina Totenberg, on William Jefferson Clinton, and David O. Stewart on the dramatic case of Andrew Johnson.

July Programs

By Jul 13, 2017

July 29, 2017

2017 Re:sound Specials from the Third Coast Audio Festival
The Cold Show - This time on Re:sound, an hour of audio air conditioning — we’re turning down the thermostat and ushering in stories that give us the chills.

June Programs

By Jun 2, 2017

June 24, 2017

America Abroad
Beyond the Border: The Future of U.S.- Mexico Relations

Much of President Trump’s populist support comes from people who are deeply worried about globalization and immigration. But Donald Trump’s pro-border wall, anti-NAFTA stance has strained US- Mexico relations. Can the two nations find common ground and work past the rhetoric? Join host Joshua Johnson for a lively town hall discussion linking experts and audiences in Washington, DC and Mexico City. The program was recorded on May 11, 2017.

May Programs

By May 4, 2017

May 27, 2017

2017 Re:sound Specials from the Third Coast Audio Festival
The Uninvited Guests Show - This hour on Re:sound, uninvited guests like old lovers, irrational fears and the annoying habits that keep us up at night.