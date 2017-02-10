Bill Proposes Earlier Review of Washington Initiatives

A Washington Senate committee is considering a bill aimed at providing a better review of citizen initiatives before they’re placed on the ballot. Sen. Jamie Pedersen’s (D-Seattle) bill received a hearing before the Senate State Government Committee Friday.

Spokane Public Radio's Doug Nadvornick reports.

Here’s the way the initiative process works now in Washington. An initiative sponsor files a proposal and pays five dollars. That leads to a one-week review by the state Code Reviser, which then provides feedback to the sponsor, who may or may not make changes. And then it’s on to the signature gathering phase and, if enough signatures are returned, the ballot.

Pedersen’s bill lengthens the time in which people can file initiatives. And after they do, it changes the review process. The initial review of the language in the proposal is extended to 45 days and a 28-day public comment period is added. There’s one other change: the filing fee is increased from $5 to $500.

“For that $500, I guess what I would say is you’re going to get some really good legal help, with putting together a constitutional initiative that could actually implement what you’re trying to do,” Pedersen said.

“The massive increase in the filing fee is just nuts,” responded initative sponsor Tim Eyman.

Eyman testified the legislation is the latest attempt by lawmakers to make it more difficult for regular people to put measures on the ballot.

“This one’s more creative than most. This one’s new," Eyman said. "I’ve been doing this stuff for 15 years, trying to play Whack-a-Mole on every new idea that’s come out to do an anti-initiative bill. So this one’s clever.”

And Jamie Pedersen hopes it’s effective. One goal, he says, is to determine whether an initiative will pass constitutional issues before voters approve it.