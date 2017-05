On May 11, Pivot Spokane hosted seven storytellers sharing true stories frevolving around secrets in front of a live audience.  Spokane Public Radio is happy to preserve these stories as part of The Bookshelf podcasts.

1. Stories from Lynda Rypien, Ben Faulkner, and Mark Robbins

Secrets, originally broadcast May 16, 2017

2. Stories from Christopher Horsethief and Eugene Jablonsky

Secrets, originally broadcast May 17, 2017

3. Stories from Liz Rognes and Isaac Grambo

Coming Soon