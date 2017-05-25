Colfax School Children, Teachers Create Colfax Oral History Video

Spokane Public Radio's Doug Nadvornick talks with Colfax sixth grade teachers Tim Young and Mollie Kramer and principal Travis Howell.

Two sixth grade classes and their teachers at Jennings Elementary School in Colfax, Washington have created an oral history video of their town. It’s about an hour long and it will get its public premiere next Thursday at Colfax High School. The video was one of a number of projects students at the school have done to get involved with their community. The students, led by their teacher, Tim Young, went out and interviewed a dozen Colfax residents.

He joins us on the phone with his fellow sixth grade teacher, Mollie Kramer, and Jennings principal Travis Howell.

The Colfax documentary will have its public debut next Thursday, June 1, at 6:30 pm in the Colfax High School auditorium.