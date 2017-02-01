Commissioners Name Maycumber to House Seat

On the same day Shelly Short was sworn in as the new senator representing Washington’s 7th Legislative District, her replacement in the state House was also named.

Spokane Public Radio's Doug Nadvornick reports.

The commissioners from the five counties that make up the 7th District gathered in a conference call to consider three candidates to replace Short. Stevens County Commissioner Steven Parker was presiding.

“We will only select when we have a majority of eight or more per candidate,” he told commissioners dialed in on the call.

The candidates were Short’s legislative assistant, Jacquelin Maycumber; John Smith, who served as a replacement in the state Senate for one legislative session before losing an election for the seat; and conservative activist Larry Stickney. One by one, the commissioners cast oral votes.

“Ferry County, Nathan Davis, how would you vote?” Parker asked.

“I’m going to vote for Jacquelin Maycumber,” Davis said.

When all 15 votes were tallied, the winner was announced.

“The ballot is complete. Jacquelin Maycumber has been selected to replace the position vacated by Shelly Short,” Parker said.

Maycumber corralled 12 of the 15 votes. Smith received the other three.

Maycumber’s election is the third domino that has fallen in rapid order in the 7th District since the inauguration of President Donald Trump. First, Sen. Brian Dansel resigned to go work for the administration. This week, the same county commissioners chose Short to move up from the House to the Senate to replace him. Now Maycumber will replace her.

The new representative not only works in Olympia during the legislative session, she’s also a member of the school board in Republic in Ferry County, the same town Dansel is from.



