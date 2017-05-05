Concert of the Week: May

May 8, 2017

Spokane Symphony Orchestra and Chorale

The final classics concert of the season, "The Power of the Human Voice," a performance of the Requiem by Giuseppe Verdi, also Ralph Vaughan-Williams' Serenade to Music, with text from Shakespeare's Merchant of Venice.

May 15, 2017

The Spokane Jazz Orchestra

Don Goodwin directs highlights the music of Sting in their season-closing performance; guest vocalist is Kelleran Millham

May 22, 2017

Highlights from MusicFest

Highlights from two MusicFest Northwest programs, the Concerto Concert (with the Spokane Symphony) and Highlights Concert

May 29, 2017

Regional Highlights

A program including the final Spokane Symphony Chamber Soireé performance, a concert by guitarist John Goulart, and sounds from the Symphony.