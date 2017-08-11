Excerpts from McMorris Rodgers' Spokane Town Hall

By Doug Nadvornick 9 minutes ago

This gentleman was one of the participants in Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers' town hall forum Thursday at Gonzaga University.
Credit KSPS Television

Here are clips from Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ town hall at Gonzaga on August 10. (on the American Health Care Act, funding for Planned Parenthood and medical marijuana)
 


Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers
town hall
medical marijuana
Planned Parenthood
American Health Care Act
Gonzaga