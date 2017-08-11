Excerpts from McMorris Rodgers' Spokane Town Hall

Here are clips from Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ town hall at Gonzaga on August 10. (on the American Health Care Act, funding for Planned Parenthood and medical marijuana)
The first question in the town hall was about McMorris Rodgers’ support for the House Republican health care plan. Here is part of her response.
Several speakers were decked out in pink Planned Parenthood shirts and pressed McMorris Rodgers about women’s health options. Here was part of her response.
One participant challenged McMorris Rodgers’ views about marijuana, especially medical marijuana. Here was their exchange.