February Membership: TWO DRAWINGS for Phantom of the Opera Tickets

SPR's February Membership Drawings give TWO listeners a pair of tickets to The Phantom of the Opera and a $100 gift card to Spencer's for Steaks and Chops!
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical The Phantom of the Opera is the longest-running show ever on Broadway. The new North American Tour coming to Spokane's INB Performing Arts Center in June features the same luscious melodies with new staging, choreography, and set design. Critics are calling it “Bigger and Better than Ever.”
Each package comes with a gift card for dinner at Spencer's for Steaks and Chops, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. This highly-rated steakhouse is right by the INB Center.
Everyone making a pledge to Spokane Public Radio through February 28 is entered into these drawings.
Donate online, return your SPR renewal notice in the mail, or give us a call during business hours at 800-328-5729. Sustaining Members are entered into all drawings!
- Employees and Board Members of Spokane Public Radio and their immediate families are not eligible to win.
- No purchase or donation is necessary to enter a drawing. To enter without a pledge send a postcard with the word "drawings" to:
Spokane Public Radio
1229 N Monroe Street
Spokane, WA 99201
- Each prize does not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Other restrictions or expiration dates may apply.
- Participants in a Spokane Public Radio giveaway must be 18 years or older to win, unless otherwise specified.
- If tickets to a performance are awarded as a prize, Spokane Public Radio is not responsible for any cancelation or rescheduling of the performance for any reason and has no obligation to reimburse, refund or otherwise substitute the tickets for another prize should the performance not be rescheduled or vouchers not issued.
- Prizewinners will be selected in a random selection method conducted by Spokane Public Radio. Winners will be notified by telephone and/or e-mail after the random selection. Odds of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible entries received.