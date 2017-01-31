February Programs

February 4 & 11, 2017

Here Comes Summer

The ice and snow will eventually melt, that's a promise. Meanwhile change your own climate with a two part special on songs about summer and the warmer days ahead. Including Bob Dylan, the Monkees, Flaming Lips, B 52's, Peggy Lee, Gordon Lightfoot, Ramones, Jimi Hendrix, and many more.

February 18, 2017

Bubbling Under the Hot 100

A collection of near hits that just missed American best selling singles charts in their day. Aaron Neville, Johnny Cash, Chip Taylor, Ricky Nelson, and the Echoes featuring Bonnie Guitar are among featured performers.

February 25, 2017

Keeping Up with Neil Young

Special guest Babbo updates us on the whirlwind of recording and concert projects pursued by Canadian born singer/songwriter/activist.