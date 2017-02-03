February Programs

February 4, 2017

APM Reports: Historically Black



Objects hold history. They evoke stories stamped in time. The Smithsonian’s new National Museum of African American History and Culture has opened up a world of stories that visitors are flocking to discover.

To mark the September opening of the museum, the Washington Post invited people across the country to submit photographs of family objects that connect them personally to black history. APM Reports teamed up with the Post to create a podcast series spotlighting some of those objects and the stories behind them.

Hosted by Michele Norris. Narrated by Keegan-Michael Key and Roxane Gay