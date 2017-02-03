Related Program: 
Director's Choice

February Programs

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Director's Choice

February 4, 2017

APM Reports: Historically Black

Objects hold history. They evoke stories stamped in time. The Smithsonian’s new National Museum of African American History and Culture has opened up a world of stories that visitors are flocking to discover. 

To mark the September opening of the museum, the Washington Post invited people across the country to submit photographs of family objects that connect them personally to black history. APM Reports teamed up with the Post to create a podcast series spotlighting some of those objects and the stories behind them.

Hosted by Michele Norris. Narrated by Keegan-Michael Key and Roxane Gay

Tags: 
Programming
Director's Choice

Related Content

November Programs

By Nov 4, 2016

 November 26, 2016

2016 Re:sound Specials, from the Third Coast Audio Festival
The Imposter Show - This hour on Re:Sound, what do we really know about other people’s lives? Double lives, double binds, double trouble.
 

December Programs

By Dec 1, 2016

December 31, 2016

Best of the Best: The 2016 Third Coast Festival Broadcast, Part Two

For 2016, the Third Coast Festival is back with our annual "Best of the Best" broadcast featuring the winners of our annual documentary competition. In this two-part special, host Gwen Macsai, presents the top radio stories of the year!

January Programs

By Jan 6, 2017

January 28, 2017

America Abroad: U.S.-Russia Relations in the Trump Era

This time on America Abroad, a look at at the post-election state of the US relationship with Russia. We'll explore the cyber warfare and the security strategies on both sides; We'll discuss Russia's relationship with NATO and its interests in the Baltics; And we'll hear how people in Russia view the US, Putin, and their country's long economic recession.