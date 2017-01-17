Freezing Rain Begins Dramatic Weather Transition

Weather forecasters are calling for freezing rain this evening and into tomorrow morning as warmer marine air moves into the region. Rain that falls as a result of that system will freeze as it hits colder air near the Earth’s surface.

Washington State University meteorologist Nic Loyd says it’s a dramatic shift in the weather that has dominated our area for the last few weeks.

"Instead of the air coming from the more cold source regions from the north, all of a sudden we have this moist jet zipping in from the subtropical Pacific Ocean," Loyd said. "It’s going to be an interesting transition initially. Some areas that have some lingering cold air in central and eastern Washington, they may see a wintry mix, maybe some ice. Then once the warmup happens with all the wind and rain and warm, then flooding is going to potentially be an issue.”

Beyond the next two or three days, Loyd sees a return to more normal winter weather, especially the temperatures.

“Once we warm up it’s going to be warm for a few days and then going forward, it’s going to drop back down a little bit from later this week," he said. "But it won’t be modified Arctic air, it’s just going to be seasonal stuff.”

Temperatures around the region today ranged from the forties in parts of western Washington all the way down to the teens over a wide swath of central and eastern Washington, where cold air is still trapped.

