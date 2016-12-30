GSI Director Remembers His Time as Elected Official

Spokane Public Radio's Doug Nadvornick interviews GSI CEO Todd Mielke.

With the year coming to an end, it’s a transition time for politics at all levels. Many local elected officials and Idaho legislators have already been sworn into office. Washington’s legislators will take the oath when they begin their session January 9.

Todd Mielke, who now runs Greater Spokane Incorporated, has seen politics at both the local and state levels, as a former Spokane County commissioner and Washington state representative. Spokane Public Radio’s Doug Nadvornick asked him about the evolution of politics at both the local and state levels, during and since his time in office.