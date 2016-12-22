Related Programs: 
Guitar Hour
From The Studio
Morning Classical

The Guitar Hour: 2016 Christmas Special

By & Dec 22, 2016
Sandpoint High School Chamber Choir, Leon Atkinson and Paul Grove

To get us all in the holiday spirit, Leon invited the Sandpoint High School Chamber Choir and guitarist Paul Grove to the studio this morning for his annual Christmas show. 

Guitar Hour
Paul Grove
Sandpoint High School Chamber Choir