Related Program: 
Guitar Hour

The Guitar Hour: 2017 Christmas Special

By & 7 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Guitar Hour

Sandpoint High School Chamber Choir, Leon Atkinson and Paul Grove

To get us all in the holiday spirit, Leon invited the Sandpoint High School Chamber Choir and guitarist Paul Grove to the studio this morning for his annual Christmas show. 

Tags: 
Guitar Hour
Paul Grove
Sandpoint High School Chamber Choir