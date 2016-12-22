Related Program: Guitar Hour The Guitar Hour: 2017 Christmas Special By Verne Windham & Leon Atkinson • 7 minutes ago Related Program: Guitar Hour TweetShareGoogle+Email Sandpoint High School Chamber Choir, Leon Atkinson and Paul Grove To get us all in the holiday spirit, Leon invited the Sandpoint High School Chamber Choir and guitarist Paul Grove to the studio this morning for his annual Christmas show. Listen Listening... / 23:39 Guitar Hour Christmas Special Part 1 Listen Listening... / 28:16 Guitar Hour Christmas Special Part 2 Tags: Guitar HourPaul GroveSandpoint High School Chamber ChoirTweetShareGoogle+Email