Hanford Workers Told To Shelter Indoors During Cleanup Emergency

The U.S. Department of Energy issued an emergency alert Tuesday morning at the Hanford Site north of Richland, Washington. Workers at a former chemical processing plant have been evacuated and others near the area at the center of the Hanford Site were directed to take shelter indoors.



A representative at the Hanford Emergency Operations Center who would not give her name said there were no injuries.







​"There is no indication of a release of contamination at this point," said a subsequent statement on the Hanford Emergency Information website.







Officials were concerned about contamination in soil covering railroad tunnels near the Plutonium Uranium Extraction Plant cleanup site. The tunnels contain contaminated materials. The alert was triggered by the discovery of a “small sunken area of soil” that covers a tunnel.







The area is not open to the general public. A statement on the U.S. Department of Energy's website said that civilians in surrounding Benton and Franklin counties did not need to take any precautionary actions.







The plant, also known by its acronym PUREX, was used during the Cold War to chemically extract plutonium from irradiated fuel rods for use in nuclear weapons.



A spokesman for the Washington Emergency Management Division said the state Emergency Operations Center has been activated and is monitoring the situation. The Oregon Department of Energy, which is responsible for radiological safety, activated its emergency operations center as well.

This is a developing story which will be updated.

