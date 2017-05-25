Hillyard Oil Spill Cleanup Plan Open for Public Comment

Spokane Public Radio's Doug Nadvornick interviews Jeremy Schmidt from the Washington Department of Ecology.

This week the Washington Department of Ecology released a proposed cleanup plan for the site of an old oil spill in Spokane’s Hillyard neighborhood.

The site is Burlington Northern’s Black Tank property, where for years, a 50-foot-in-diameter above ground black tank stood.

Jeremy Schmidt is the site manager for the Washington Department of Ecology. He’s in charge of the cleanup project.

You can read more about at Ecology’s website and, for the next four weeks, you can submit comments on the cleanup options.

