Hot Tuna to Perform Two Shows In Spokane

Spokane music lovers are in for a treat Saturday when a legendary guitar player who burst on the scene in 1960’s Haight Ashbury makes an appearance.

The name Jorma Kaukonen is familiar to guitar enthusiasts and those who recall the summer of Love, 1967. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, perhaps Embryonic Journey, Jorma’s track from Jefferson Airplanes album Surrealistic Pillow will. Jorma held down the band’s lead guitar duties.

Ever since 1969, Jorma has worked with the Airplane bass player Jack Cassidy on their own project known as Hot Tuna. Jorma had known Jack since high school in Washington DC. After moving to the Bay Area, Jorma was a founding member of the Airplane. And when they needed a bass player, he called Jack and asked him to come out to the west coast.

Up until that point, Jorma had only known Jack as a guitar player. He said, “The funny thing when I went to pick him up at the airport my first words were, you better be able to play that thing. But it works, and it has worked for a long time:

That partnership has continued over the past 40 odd years, with the band playing mix of all acoustic and fully electric sets. Their music can best be described as a blend of acoustic blues, country blues and full on psychedelic rock.

Kaukonen describes some of his main influences. “Brownie McGee, early on. My muse was Reverend Gary Davis, electric. Buddy Guy from the early 60’s. And the Ike Turner song Hully Gully was very influential to me.”

Hot Tuna is playing two shows back to back in Spokane Saturday night. Kaukonan says, “I’m guessing the shows will each be 75 minutes, we don’t repeat tunes so it will be different shows. I’m fond of saying we play everything from the erection to the resurrection. Everything from the beginning to new stuff we’re working on today.”

In recent years Jorma Kaukonen has also run a clinic for aspiring guitarists and bass players from his home in Ohio, called the Fur Peace Ranch. Kaukonen says, “We have great teachers if people go to the website www.furpeaceranch.com. They can see what we’re up to. We have great concerts. Sad to say we had Larry Coryell scheduled and he passed away two days ago. And it’s all about what book monitor says, I get to play guitar and talk about myself, I can’t do that at home.”

The Fur Peace Ranch clinics feature lessons and seminars from both Jorma and Jack, as well as other pro musicians, including GE Smith, Rory Block, and David Lindley.

Hot Tuna will be performing two shows Saturday night at the Chateau Rive at the Flour Mill.