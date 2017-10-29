Houston Astros Win Game 5 And Take 3-2 Lead In World Series

After five hours and 17 minutes and more than 400 pitches, the Houston Astros won Game 5 of the World Series and took the series lead 3-2 over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Both teams kept the score close throughout the game and hit a combined total of seven home runs. With the score tied 12-12 at the end of the ninth, the game headed into extra innings. A line drive to left field by 23-year-old Alex Bregman ended the game with pinch runner Derek Fisher scoring the winning run in the bottom of the tenth. With a final score of 13-12, Houston won its last home game of the 2017 season.

The teams will head to Los Angeles for Game 6 on Tuesday.

