Idaho School Funding Panel Prepares Recommendations

SPR's Doug Nadvornick reports on today's meeting of the Idaho Public Schools Funding Formula Committee.

An Idaho legislative committee is preparing recommendations to the 2018 legislature for how to change the way the state allocates money to its public schools. That’s the biggest part of the budget, with the state sending more than $1.5 billion a year to schools. Members of the Public Schools Funding Formula Committee today (Monday) wrestled with issues such as the best way to present them to lawmakers.

Idaho’s system for funding public schools was adopted in 1994. Districts’ allocations are determined by attendance-based formulas. For example, how many students attend school on an average day?

Some say those formulas are outdated. They don’t take into effect changes that have been made during the last 23 years. More students are taking online classes. Some are home schooled, but attend public schools part-time for supplemental programs, such as music or athletics.

The committee has decided that an enrollment-based model might be more accurate for funding. They say the state would then pay based on the number of kids who use school services, and not the amount of time they spend on school grounds.

The Idaho legislature will make the final decision about such a fundamental change and so the committee’s recommendations will be tailored to them. But Sen. Lori Den Hartog (R-Meridian) cautions they should also be written so the public can understand why this is being done.

“You know, some of our overarching goals. We’re looking for better outcomes for students. We’re looking for greater transparency so that our districts and anyone, patrons, anyone can have the expectation and understand what their funding amounts look like and what those amounts would be," Den Hartog said.

The specifics are still being worked out, including the question of how long should the transition period be from the old system to the new one.

Our thanks to Idaho Public TV for the sound in this story.