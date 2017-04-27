Inland Journal, April 27, 2017

Spokane Public Radio's Inland Journal for April 27, 2017

This week on the Inland Journal, thousands of boat owners in Washington and Idaho will have to take an extra step this year as they relicense their watercraft. For some it won’t be easy. Washington’s governor is in bill signing mode. We’ll tell you about a few of the state’s new laws. The head of the Public Broadcasting System stops in Spokane to talk about preserving federal funding for public broadcasting. And we’ll learn more about how so-called ‘adventure travel’ is changing to become more accessible to older travelers.