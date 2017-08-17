Inland Journal, August 17, 2017

Spokane Public Radio's Doug Nadvornick hosts the August 17, 2017 edition of Inland Journal.

Inland Journal for August 17, 2017

This week on Inland Journal:

▪ Spokane County decides to pull its November ballot measure that would have asked voters for an increase in property taxes beyond what the state allows without a public vote.

▪ Spokane’s Central Valley School District has several new or renovated schools that will open this fall to students. We’ll visit one of them and talk about what kind of effect they will have on the district.

▪ The massive cleanup of mining waste continues in north Idaho. We’ll talk about the challenge of cleaning up waste that has been moved out of the Silver Valley toward the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene area.

▪ A large number of volunteers who will be giving their time to help with science experiments related to next Monday’s solar eclipse.

▪ Steve Jackson will have a report about the replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that will come to the Spokane area next week in conjunction with the new PBS series about the Vietnam War.

