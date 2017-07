Spokane Public Radio's Doug Nadvornick hosts the July 27 edition of Inland Journal.

Inland Journal for July 27, 2017

▪ SPR’s Steve Jackson will tell us about the four candidates running for a city council seat in Spokane’s South district. One of those is the incumbent, Breean Beggs. We also interview Tim Benn, one of the candidates in the Northeast district.

▪ We visit Gonzaga University, which has been the site this month of a summer language program for more than 400 immigrants and refugees learning to speak English.