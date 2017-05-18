Inland Journal, May 18, 2017

Related Program: 
This week on the Inland Journal, we take a few minutes to review the cleanup of mining waste in north Idaho’s Silver Valley. We’ll talk with two of the men involved in it. That cleanup started more than 30 years ago and it may be that long before it’s finished. We’ll talk about this week’s reopening of the North Cascades Highway — later than usual — after a severe winter. And we’ll hear about the work done to assimilate refugees in the Spokane area and how the current political climate might affect that.

