Inland Journal, May 25, 2017

SPR's Doug Nadvornick hosts Inland Journal for May 25, 2017.

This week on Inland Journal, a Washington state agency has proposed a cleanup plan for a decades-old oil spill in Hillyard. The spill could eventually damage Spokane’s aquifer. We’ll hear more about the plan. The Trump Administration proposes to sell the assets of the public power transmission program in the Northwest. We’ll get two views from our region. And sixth graders in Colfax have created an oral history video of their town. We’ll talk with their teachers. Inland Journal, Thursday afternoon at five on KSFC.