Inland Journal, May 4, 2017

Spokane Public Radio's Inland Journal for May 4, 2017

• The Spokane School District is considering whether to reconfigure its schools, perhaps moving sixth graders out of elementary schools and putting them into middle schools. We’ll talk with a district administrator about the options and go to a community forum to see what people think.

• The governor has just signed into law a bill that allows Spokane County to spend more money to maintain nearly eight thousand acres of environmentally-sensitive public conservation lands.

• What happens to those old drugs we no longer need and want to get rid of? We talk with an inspector from the Washington Department of Ecology about the rules that govern pharmaceutical waste.

