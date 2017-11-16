Inland Journal, Nov. 16, 2017

Doug Nadvornick hosts the November 16, 2017 edition of SPR's Inland Journal.

Inland Journal for November 16, 2017

This week on Inland Journal...

▪ Steve Jackson reports on the debate in Newport over a proposed silicon smelter. An Alberta company proposes to build a facility that would take silica shipped from the company’s mine in British Columbia and turn it into a material used to build solar panels. Opponents say the smelter will endanger the air quality in the region.

▪ We’ll talk about climate change with two volunteer members of a bipartisan group holding a series of public meetings this week around the Inland Northwest. We’ll talk with a climate scientist from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (Steve Ghan) and with a member of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby Conservative Caucus (John Sandvig). They’ll talk about their proposal for what they call a “Carbon Fee and Dividend.”