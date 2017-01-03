January Membership Drawing: TWO CHANCES for Bach Festival Tickets

SPR's January Membership Drawing gives TWO listeners a full set of tickets to the Northwest Bach Festival's Classics concerts!

Grammy-nominated cellist Zuill Bailey has designed a spectacular series of five classics concerts for this February and March. Everyone making a pledge to Spokane Public Radio through January 27 is entered into these drawings.

Donate online, return your SPR renewal notice in the mail, or give us a call during business hours at 800-328-5729. Sustaining Members are entered into all drawings!

SPR Membership Drawing Rules