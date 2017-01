October 29, 2016

Intelligence Squared U.S.

Are the Elites to Blame for the Trump Phenomenon?

The elites of both parties have expressed contempt for Donald Trump, and Trump has succeeded in part by channeling his voters’ contempt for the elites. Does support for Trump reflect an uninformed populism and misplaced anger by a large swath of the American electorate? Or have the elites failed to empathize with their struggles, and failed to craft effective policies to help them cope? The debaters are Timothy Carney, Jennifer Rubin, Ben Domenech, and Bret Stephens.