KPBX Giving Away Tickets to Garrison Keillor August Tour

Garrison Keillor retired from his long-running radio show, but he still loves the audience AND Spokane. His Prairie Home 'Love and Comedy' Tour comes to the Fox Theater on August 16.

During the Saturday 3 p.m. broadcast of A Prairie Home Companion, KPBX will give TWO listeners each a pair of tickets to this upcoming live event!

Tickets are provided by Emporium Events. SPR has no affiliation with this tour.

Tour guests include his longtime band leader Rich Dworsky and the Roadhounds, sound effects master Fred Newman, and singer Aiofe O'Donovan.

During the show's two-hour broadcast, SPR will collect the names of all people who call our Pledge Drive Phone at 328-5729, 1-800-328-5729, or contact us online. Two names will be chosen at random.

