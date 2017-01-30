KPBX Kids' Concert: Celtic Dance Party with Floating Crowbar

Dance the winter blues away at the next free KPBX Kids' Concert: Saturday, March 4, 1 p.m. at the auditorium at Riverside Place (formerly the Masonic Center).

Floating Crowbar is considered the region's best and most authentic Irish band. The quartet, made up of Rick Ruben, Don Thomsen, Morgan Anderson, and James Hunter, perform a lively mix of jigs, reels and horn pipes.

Three of the group performed at the 2015 KPBX Kids' Concert with rave reviews. The real star of the concert is you -- dancing up a storm however you like on the auditorium floor. This is a great opportunity to get the kids out of the house to wiggle, jump, and circle around in time to the music.

KPBX Kids' Concerts are free thanks in part to event donors Harvard Park Children's Learning Center North, Numerica Credit Union, Rocket Bakeries, and Pizza Pipeline.