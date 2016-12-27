KPBX Kids' Concert: Music of the Renaissance Jan. 28

Feel like royalty with music for Kings and Queens at the January 28 KPBX Kids' Concert, held at the castle-like St. John's Cathedral on Spokane's South Hill. The hour-long concert begins at 1 p.m.

Tim Westerhaus will lead an ensemble performing music from the Renaissance for Court and Chapel. Westerhaus is Gonzaga University Director of Choirs and music director at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

Additional artists include Paul Grove playing period stringed instruments, including lute.

Renaissance music, featured heavily in the music program Harmonia (Wednesdays at 7 p.m. on KPBX) doesn't have chord progressions that our modern ears are used to. Instead, composers such as Thomas Tallis and William Byrd wove melodies together, giving us richly-textured music.

The architecture of St. John's Cathedral borrows from the medieval Gothic style, and details are much like those found in France. Like those buildings from the 14th and 15th centuries, the Cathedral is solely built from rock and glass, no steel used to reinforce the buildings. It's like being in a centuries-old castle!

KPBX Kids' Concerts are free thanks in part to event donors Harvard Park Children's Learning Center North, Numerica Credit Union, Rocket Bakeries, and Pizza Pipeline.