KPBX Live Broadcast at the Fall Folk Festival - 2017

KPBX Folk host Carlos Alden and Verne Windham helped the Fall Folk Festival celebrate its 20th year with another live broadcast, Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Audience members watched the great performances in the Lair Auditorium, on the campus of Spokane Community College.

Our radio performers were Two Bit Jugband, the Afterthoughts Legacy, Blue Night, Daniel Hall, Liz Rognes, N. Sherman, and Los Vigiles.

The live broadcast is presented thanks to event donors The Cleaning Authority, Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, and the Spokane Folklore Society.

Photos of the broadcast will be up soon. Listen to the broadcast below.

2015 Fall Folk Festival Live Broadcast - Hour #1