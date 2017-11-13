Related Programs: 
From The Studio
Nacho Celtic Hour

KPBX Live Broadcast at the Fall Folk Festival - 2017

The annual Fall Folk Festival kicked off Saturday, November 11 with a free concert broadcast live on KPBX! Nacho Celtic Hour's Carlos Alden and SPR Music Director Verne Windham hosted a diverse group of folk performers at Spokane Community College, including Dan Maher, who was celebrated for his Inland Folk Program, celebrating 35 years on the air this year. Audience members were welcome to watch and listen anytime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Lair Auditorium at the college on Mission and Greene. The live program was presented thanks to event donors, Northern Quest Resort & CasinoThe Cleaning AuthorityNumerica Credit Union and The Spokane Folklore Society.  Hour One: 

Hour Two:

  

Fall Folk Festival

KPBX Live Broadcast at Fall Folk Fest 2016

Janean Jorgensen / Spokane Public Radio

The annual Fall Folk Festival kicked off Saturday, November 12 with a free concert broadcast live on KPBX!

Nacho Celtic Hour's Carlos Alden and SPR Program Director Verne Windham hosted a diverse group of folk performers at Spokane Community College.

Audience members were welcome to watch and listen anytime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Lair Auditorium at the college on Mission and Greene.

The live broadcast was presented thanks to event donors Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Numerica Credit Union, and the Spokane Folklore Society.

KPBX Live Broadcast at Fall Folk Fest 2015

KPBX Folk host Carlos Alden and Verne Windham helped the Fall Folk Festival celebrate its 20th year with another live broadcast, Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Audience members watched the great performances in the Lair Auditorium, on the campus of Spokane Community College.

Our radio performers were Two Bit Jugband, the Afterthoughts Legacy, Blue Night, Daniel Hall, Liz Rognes, N. Sherman, and Los Vigiles.

The live broadcast is presented thanks to event donors The Cleaning Authority, Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, and the Spokane Folklore Society.

Photos of the broadcast will be up soon. Listen to the broadcast below.