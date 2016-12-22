KPBX Programs for the New Year

Capitol Steps: Politics Takes a Holiday

Saturday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

The only group from D.C. that tries to be funnier than Congress skewers the year’s political events. Also airs New Year’s Day at Noon.

SPR’s Music for a New Year

Saturday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m.-12 a.m.

Michael Patoray and John Johnson join forces to present their own world, pop, and jazz favorites. A great addition to any New Year's Eve party!

New Year’s Day From Vienna 2017

Sunday, Jan. 1 at 10 a.m.

The Vienna Philharmonic New Year’s Concert takes place under the baton of Mariss in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna, featuring waltzes and polkas from the Johann Strauss family of composers.

Already Aired:

A Handel and Haydn Society Christmas

Friday, Dec. 2 at 11 a.m.

Christmas choral music from America’s oldest continuously performing ensemble, Boston’s Handel & Haydn Society.

The Bookshelf: The Snow Queen

Monday, Dec. 5-7 at 6:35 p.m.

An encore presentation SPR’s Janean Jorgensen reading Hans Christian Andersen’s 1845 fable.

Little Gerda travels through many dangers to save her beloved friend Kay from the icy Snow Queen.

Festivo Alt.Latino

Friday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m.

NPR’s celebration of Latin music features the 20-piece choral ensemble Cantigas, a traditional Peruvian Christmas carol, folk music from Brazil, Spain, and Mexico plus parrandas from Venezuela and Puerto Rico.

Selected Shorts Gift Set: Ho, Ho, Huh?

Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.

Comfort, Joy, and a little Sass. Stories are Ron Carlson’s “The H Street Sledding Record,” read by Keith Szarabajka; Frank O’Connor’s “Christmas Morning” read by Malachy McCourt; George Shepherd’s “Occurrence on the Six Seventeen,” from 1939, read by Tony Roberts; and humorist Calvin Trillin’s “Christmas in Qatar.”

World of Opera: El Niño by John Adams

Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

This sweeping setting of the Nativity is both freshly contemporary and filled with ancient traditions, including medieval carolers, Latin American poets, and an ethereal children’s chorus from Spoleto Festival USA.

Pink Martini’s Joy to the World: A Holiday Spectacular

Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.

The internationally acclaimed “little orchestra” Pink Martini bedecks the airwaves with festive holiday songs from across the globe. From timeless classics to rarely heard gems, hear a multi-denominational, multi-cultural jubilee overflowing with enough holiday spirit to warm the entire family.

Blue Christmas from the House of Blues

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.

Blues Unlimited journeys through eight decades worth of Holiday-themed Blues recordings, with classics from Bessie Smith, Tampa Red and Walter Davis, to Lightnin’ Hopkins, Freddie King, and Jimmy Reed.

Nacho Celtic Hour: Celtic Kid Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.

Host Carlos Alden weaves the delightful and just plain silly in his annual collection of music for the season.

Selected Shorts Gift Set: Passages

Sunday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m.

Doris Roberts reads William Goyen’s “The Texas Principessa.”Jackie Hoffman reads David Rakoff’s final work, “Love, Dishonor, Marry, Die, Cherish, Perish.” Neil Patrick Harris reads Rick Bass’s “The Canoeists.” Bill Irwin and John Lithgow combine to share Edward Lear’s charming 19-century verse, “The Owl and the Pussycat.”

KPBX Holiday Concert of the Week

Monday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

Join Jim Tevenan for selections from the area’s many college choir and ensemble concerts.

Piano Bench Holiday

Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 11 a.m.

Jim Tevenan shares a selection of holiday music from noted pianists.

Christmas at the Movies

Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m.

Host David Garland unwraps some of the best Christmas scenes in films and the accompanying music for them. Holiday favorites such as It’s a Wonderful Life, Miracle On 34th Street and The Bishop’s Wife are included.

Amahl and the Night Visitors

Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

The original performance of Menotti’s Christmas opera, where a disabled beggar boy and his mother are visited by the three wise men following a star.

L’enfance du Christ

Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.

Berlioz’s ‘sacred trillogy’ oratorio depicting the massacre of Judaea’s newborns, the flight of the Holy Family into Egypt, and refuge there.

Guitar Hour Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m.

Host and Sandpoint guitarist Leon Atkinson and guests perform a sing-along of holiday favorites live in the KPBX Performance Studio.

Afro Blue Christmas

Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10 p.m.

Howard University’s premiere vocal ensemble Afro Blue and special guest pianist Cyrus Chestnut present a mix of African-American spirituals, holiday jazz and pop tunes, and classical repertoire, hosted by NPR’s Michele Norris.

Jazz Piano Christmas XXXII

Thursday, Dec. 22 at 11 p.m.

Chicagoans Willie Pickens and daughter Bethany Pickens, plus husband and wife Bill Charlap and Renee Rosnes perform from the Kennedy Center.

The Christmas Revels

Friday, Dec. 23 at 9 a.m.

The culmination of winter holiday celebrations, featuring traditional carols, hymn, motets, wassails and folk tunes selected from the live Christmas/Winter Solstice Revels stage productions that took place in December, 2015.

A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago A Cappella

Friday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m.

Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago A Cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts.

Christmas Eve Specials

Handel’s Messiah

Saturday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m.

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra performs George Frideric Handel’s much adored oratorio, interpretation by Jeannette Sorrell.

All Songs Considered for the Holidays

Saturday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m.

Host Bob Boilen has had it with the holidays. Storming out of the studio, he finds himself taking a Dickensian journey, with visits from some old friends including Carrie Brownstein, Dan Auerbach, and Aimee Mann.

Live from the Bing: It’s A Wonderful Life

Saturday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m.

Those without tickets to Spokane Civic Theatre’s live show at the Bing Crosby Theater can hear it on KPBX 91.1 FM. SPR is proud to be a Media Sponsor.

(In case of technical difficulty, SPR will broadcast the Dec. 23 performance’s recording.)

Christmas Eve with KPBX

Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.

Verne Windham and Jim Tevenan present an evening of highlights from the area’s many winter holiday concerts including our region’s university choirs.

Christmas Day Schedule

The Canadian Brass: Christmas Time is Here

Sunday, Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.

Arrangements of music by Vince Guaraldi and Luther Henderson and more – timeless classics infused with jazz and lush harmonies.

Leroy Anderson Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 25 at 11 a.m.

Composer’s son Kurt Anderson shares insights into the delightful recorded performances of music conducted by Leonard Slatkin and the BBC Concert Orchestra, plus Leroy Anderson himself conducting his Pops orchestra.

The Moth: Unexpected Gifts of December

Sunday, Dec. 25 at 12 p.m.

The unexpected gifts of December: holiday customs, brand new traditions, flying cows, fruit, luminaries and a magical forest. Hosted by The Moth’s Executive Producer, Sarah Austin Jenness. The Moth Radio Hour is produced by The Moth and Jay Allison of Atlantic Public Media.

Front Porch Bluegrass Christmas special

Sunday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m.

Host Kevin Brown goes Down Home for the holidays, sharing new and familiar tunes in tight harmonies.

A Christmas Celtic Sojourn

Sunday, Dec. 25 at 2 p.m.

Music of the season, drawn on Celtic, Pagan, and Christian traditions. The show, recorded live in Boston, features Solas, Dervish lead singer Cathy Jordan, harpist Maeve Gilchrist and cellist Natalie Haas.

Inland Folk Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 25 at 3 p.m.

Host Dan Maher adds a dash of holiday spirit to your favorite folk music show.

Hanukkah Lights

Sunday, Dec. 25 at 4 p.m.

A perennial NPR favorite, Hanukkah Lights features

all-new Hanukkah stories and memoirs hosted by

NPR’s Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

Paul Winter’s 36th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

Sunday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m.

The Return of the Sun and the Warming of the Heart captured live in the majestic Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Features the Paul Winter Consort, Ivan Lins and Renato Braz.

Soundspace Holidays

Sunday, Dec. 25 at 10 p.m.

Zan Azigian shares a two-hour collection of music for the season in all its quiet majesty and interior warmth.