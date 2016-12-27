KPBX Recordings & Videos Sale 2017: Search for Treasure

Prepare to search for treasure of the music and film type at the KPBX Recordings & Videos Sale, set for Feb. 25 and 26 at the Lincoln Center, 1316 N. Lincoln St. in Spokane.

The annual fundraiser for SPR features other music and film formats too, including CDs, DVDs, tapes, and the equipment to play them all on. But the big attraction has always been vinyl records and 45s.

Hundreds of music lovers traditionally line up before the doors open and scan the floor map to determine which genre to search first. Volunteers sort items loosely into categories such as pop, rock, classical and jazz, and there are unique treasures in each box.

Those items all come from donors who are ready to let their past treasures go. Music, movies, and gear come in as people find new interests or downsize their stuff.

KPBX first held the sale in 1990 with a few boxes of donated items displayed at REI. Back then, the music and news station was only 10 years old and CDs had just started outselling vinyl.

The sale has grown to hundreds of boxes, moved with help of Spokane Movers.

“Every year, we’re amazed and humbled by our listeners’ generosity, and grateful for the businesses and institutional community that provide donations,” says Kathy Sacket, SPR Events Director.

The Recording & Video Sale is a unique fundraiser for SPR, which fits perfectly with our mission statement. “It brings together music lovers from all over our service area,” Sackett says. “It’s the epitome of recycling and it helps to preserve our musical cultural heritage for the next generation.”

Should you desire to help out as a volunteer (or have you ever wondered what it’s like to work the actual sale) please call Stephanie Ingoldby, our Volunteer Coordinator (same numbers) and sign up. She’ll be glad to have you come aboard. Besides, it’s a fun opportunity to meet a lot of music lovers as well.