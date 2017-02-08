Lawmaker Proposes New Distracted Driving Bill

Spokane Public Radio's Doug Nadvornick reports.

In her testimony to the committee, Rivers cited a new study that shows electronics are the third most addictive things in our lives, behind alcohol and some drugs. She’s particularly bothered by parents who use their devices while driving with their children in their cars.

“We are raising an entire generation of young people who think that this activity is perfectly ok," Rivers testified. "We need to change the culture surrounding this. I, in my very humble opinion, believe we need to recapture that quiet time in our cars where we’re not distracted by all things electronic.”



Rivers’s bill would apply to people who hold a device in either hand or who use their hands to do anything to a cell phone that might divert their attention, such as texting or watching videos.

It would not apply to drivers who pull over and stop at the side of the road. And it would offer certain exemptions: for example, a driver would be allowed to call 911.

Shelly Baldwin from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission says a study from the National Safety Council shows more than a quarter of all crashes involve a driver distracted by a cell phone.

“Distracted driving is a factor in one-third of all traffic deaths in Washington, making it the third most frequent behavioral factor, after impairment-involved, speeding-involved," she said. "Bicyclists and pedestrians are over-represented in distracted driving crashes. They’re much more vulnerable to drivers not paying attention.”

In one such case last year, 23-year-old Cody Meyer died several months after he was hit while by a distracted driver. His mother Tina said her son was working as a flagger on a construction job.

“The driver that struck my son immediately out of his mouth said, 'I wasn’t texting. I was looking at my phone, but I wasn’t texting,'" Meyer said.

If Rivers’ bill becomes law, the resulting ticket in cases like that would bring a $136 fine.

