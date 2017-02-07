Legislative Committee Approves No-Helmet Option for Motorcyclists

A Washington Senate committee took action yesterday (Monday) on two bills of interest to motorcycle riders. One, it voted to allow motorcycle riders the option of wearing a helmet. In the second, it agreed to authorize a two-year pilot program bill that allows motorcycles to pass vehicles in the same lane as the vehicle that’s being overtaken.

Spokane Public Radio's Doug Nadvornick reports.

Current Washington law requires motorcycle riders to wear helmets. The Senate Transportation Committee has decided it’s time to revisit that.

At a public hearing on the bill last week, several motorcycle riders, such as Rachel Ahola, testified they believe they should have the choice to pick whether they wear helmets.

“Even when I have not been required to wear a helmet, I have chosen to do so," Ahola said. "I just want that choice, just as I have the choice of all of my other safety gear. I am very aware of the possibility of a crash, even through no fault of my own, and what that can do to my body and not just my head.”

Others said they find helmets to be heavy and uncomfortable and don’t feel safe in them. Brian Lange from ABATE, a motorcycle rights organization, said statistics show helmets don’t really make a difference in preventing head injuries in motorcycle accidents.

Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza, who suffered a serious brain injury while not wearing a helmet during a motorcycle accident in Montana last year, testified for the bill.

“I’m not going to say that it doesn’t feel good to not wear a helmet. But I would say it was probably the most foolish thing I could have done to my family and my friends," Snaza said.

The bill requires riders without helmets to carry motor vehicle liability or some other form of insurance.

The committee also voted for a two-year pilot program bill that allows motorcycles to pass vehicles in the same lane as the vehicle is being overtaken. The idea is to see if that can relieve traffic congestion. The operator may only pass on the left side and only when the motorcycle is traveling 25 miles an hour or slower and not more than 10 miles an hour faster than the flow of traffic.

Both bills move to the Senate Rules Committee and perhaps to a floor vote.

