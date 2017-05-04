May Programs

Related Program: 
May 6, 2017

Truth, Politics and Power: The EU - Trouble in Paradise

The institutions that created an extraordinary era of peace and security in Europe face an existential crisis. Torn by internal divisions and challenged by an aggressive Russia, the European Union and NATO struggle to sustain support amid a wave of populism. Conversations with Steven Erlanger, London Bureau Chief of the New York Times, and Timothy Gaston Ash, Professor of European Studies at Oxford University, on the French Presidential election, nationalism and the erosion of liberal democracy.

Programming
February 25, 2017

The View from Room 205

The View from Room 205 is a one-hour documentary that takes an unflinching look at the intersection of poverty and education in this country. It tells the story of a fourth grade classroom at William Penn Elementary, a public school in one of the nation’s poorest neighborhoods, North Lawndale on Chicago’s West Side. The documentary weaves together human stories in the school, from the children to their teacher to the principal, and pulls back to explain the big picture. It looks at poverty’s hold on school achievement and explores the unintended consequences of a core belief driving school reform today – that poverty is no excuse for low achievement.

March 25, 2017

Intelligence Squared U.S.
Are Charter Schools Overrated?

In the 25 years since Minnesota passed the first charter school law, these publicly funded but privately operated schools have become a highly sought-after alternative to traditional public education. Many charter schools boast of high test scores, strict academic expectations, and high graduation rates. Opponents argue that charters, which are subject to fewer regulations and less oversight, lack accountability, and take much-needed resources from public schools. Are charter schools overrated? The debaters are Gary Miron, Jeanne Allen, Julian Vasquez Heilig, and Gerard Robinson.