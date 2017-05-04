May Programs

May 6, 2017
Truth, Politics and Power: The EU - Trouble in Paradise
The institutions that created an extraordinary era of peace and security in Europe face an existential crisis. Torn by internal divisions and challenged by an aggressive Russia, the European Union and NATO struggle to sustain support amid a wave of populism. Conversations with Steven Erlanger, London Bureau Chief of the New York Times, and Timothy Gaston Ash, Professor of European Studies at Oxford University, on the French Presidential election, nationalism and the erosion of liberal democracy.