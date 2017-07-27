Meet Spokane City Council South District Candidates

Steve Jackson reports on the four candidates for Spokane city council's South District seat. Doug Nadvornick interviews Tim Benn, one of the candidates for the Northeast District seat.

Steve Jackson has been talking with the four candidates in the South district race. That’s the seat held by Breean Beggs. Beggs is running for re-election and his three challengers are criticizing him and the current council for the amount of attention they’re giving to issues they feel fall outside of what the council should be working on.

Steve starts with candidate Andy Dunau.

The second candidate in the race is Tony Kiepe.

The third challenger in the race is Bruce Vonada.

The incumbent is Breean Beggs.

We finish with a conversation with Tim Benn, who is running for the council in the Northeast district.

Last week we heard from his opponents, Kathryn Alexander and Kate Burke. Benn and his wife have run a daycare center in the district for 17 years.

The ballots have been mailed for Washington’s August 1 primary election. You must have them postmarked by Tuesday or dropped off at the elections office or one of the drop-off ballot boxes by 8 pm Tuesday for your vote to count.