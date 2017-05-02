Membership Drawing: TWO CHANCES to Paul Simon, Wallace Blues Festival

SPR's May Membership Drawing gets ready for summer fun, offering TWO listeners a SET of TWO amazing music experiences!

Everyone making a Pledge through May 26 is entered into TWO drawings for tickets to BOTH Paul Simon in Concert AND the Wallace Blues Festival.



A dozen Grammies, two-time induction into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame, and unforgettable albums including Graceland, Bridge Over Troubled Water, and The Graduate soundtrack make Paul Simon a folk-rock icon. The legendary singer-songwriter performs a rare Northwest concert at the Arena Friday, June 23. Each name drawn receives two tickets to this once-in-a-lifetime concert.

The historic town of Wallace continues the tradition of a three-day blues blowout on July 7, 8, and 9. Headliners for this year's Wallace Blues Festival are blues guitarist Duke Robillard and Terri Odabi. Other performers on the town's eight stages include Sammy Eubanks, the Bottleneck Blues Band, Atomic Jive, and the Sara Brown Band. Each name drawn receives a set of four weekend passes to the festival.

Donate online, return your SPR renewal notice in the mail, or give us a call during business hours at 800-328-5729. Sustaining Members are entered into all drawings!

SPR Membership Drawing Rules