Related Program: Movies 101 Movies 101: "The Circle," "Colossal," and "Win It All" By Jim Tevenan • 14 minutes ago Related Program: Movies 101 TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 24:54 Nathan Weinbender hosts; he and Dan Webster weigh the merits of the techno-thriller, "The Circle," the puzzling indie effort, "Colossal," and the Netflix gambling saga, "Win It All." Intermission music is from Bear McCreary's score to "The Circle." Tags: Movie ReviewsFilm ReviewsmoviesTweetShareGoogle+Email