Dan Webster, Mary Pat Truethart and Nathan Weinbender discuss "The Salesman," the latest feature film from Iranian writer director, Asghar Farhadi. They will also preview Oscar-Nominated short animated films as well as recap award winners at the recently completed Spokane International Film Festival (SpIFF). Intermission music is from the new Bridge CD "Shadow and Light: The Rumi Experience," featuring the duo Jalal.