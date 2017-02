Dan Webster, Mary Pat Treuthart and Nathan Weinbender discuss two new releases, Martin Scorsese's adaptation of Shusaka Endo's novel about Jesuit missionaries in Japan 400 years ago, and the Ray Kroc bio-pic, "The Founder." Intermission music is "Rain Falls Unceasingly on the Sea," from Kathryn Kluge and Kim Allen Kluge's score to "Silence."