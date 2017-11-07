Mumm, Burke, Beggs Win Spokane Council Seats

SPR's Doug Nadvornick reports on how Spokane voters decided three city council races on Tuesday's ballot.

Spokane city voters have apparently re-elected two city council members. They’ve also picked a replacement for outgoing Councilmember Amber Waldref.

Candace Mumm has apparently won her race in the Northwest district with 54% of the vote, defeating business owner Matthew Howes. Mumm notes that’s the same margin she had four years ago in her first run for the council.

Mumm touted her neighborhood work in analyzing why she won.

Candace Mumm: “The neighborhoods in the Northwest are so wonderful and unique and different. It’s not all the same. You’ve got to dig in and go to the neighborhood council meetings," Mumm said. "They need a new park or maybe they’re having traffic issues, maybe they need more police presence. It’s really about being a good councilperson and then getting out there and finding out what’s happening in those neighborhoods to make sure they’re getting the city services they need.”

In the South district, Breean Beggs also won re-election, winning nearly 58% of the vote in defeating Andy Dunau.

In the Northeast district, legislative aide Kate Burke defeated daycare owner Tim Benn. Burke picked up nearly 60% of the vote.

“You know, I’m really excited to get on council and start diving into the budget and really excited to dig in on some of those issues that came up a couple of weeks ago with sexual assault and sexual harassment. These are real issues in Spokane and we need to make sure we’re tackling them,” Burke said.

If these results hold, the progressive wing of the council will again hold a six-to-one advantage.