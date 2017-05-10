Musicfest Northwest 2017 Students In the KPBX Studio

Selected students competing in the 2017 Musicfest Northwest Festival will be invited by their adjudicators to perform live in the SPR Performance Studio on May 17, 18 & 19. These broadcasts will take place during Classical Music with Verne Windham, between 10 a.m. and Noon.

These live broadcasts are made possible in part by KPBX Kids' Concert event donors Harvard Park Children's Learning Center North, Numerica Credit Union, and Rocket Bakeries. Anyone can listen live on any KPBX frequency or the Listen Live stream. The performances will also be collected onto the From the Studio podcast, with links on this page.

Students of classical music and ballet come from all over the West Coast and Inland Northwest to play for renowned adjudicators in competitive and noncompetitive capacities at Musicfest Northwest.

Students may perform in multiple classes and categories, ranging in age from elementary through young artist. While Musicfest includes a variety of music and dance divisions, KPBX limits its broadcast to the brass, flute, guitar, piano, reed, string, and voice groups.

Thanks to Peggy Smith of Musicfest Northwest, Hearn Brothers Printing, Piano Technicians Guild of Spokane, Jim Tevenan, Bill Wright, and the SPR Volunteers for helping prepare for this special broadcast!