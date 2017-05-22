Nearly 160 Tons Of Food Manufactured In Washington Prison Kitchen Recalled

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has recalled 319,000 pounds of food processed at a prison in Airway Heights, Washington, near Spokane. That’s after water in that community was found to be contaminated with chemicals used at nearby Fairchild Air Force Base.



A commercial kitchen at Airway Heights Corrections Center manufactures a variety of foods such as chicken patties with ranchero sauce, chicken alfredo with rotini and corn, and halal creamed gravy with ground beef. Nearly 160 tons of that food has been recalled by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Last week, the city of Airway Heights and Fairchild Air Force Base announced jointly that the community’s drinking water supply had been contaminated with chemicals used as fire retardant on base. Both groups have been handing out bottled water to residents.

The city’s water system has since been flushed. City Manager Albert Tripp says test results to determine if the water is now potable are expected this week.

The state is using its own process to supply drinking water to the prison.

So far 80,000 gallons of water have been purchased by the city and the Air Force or donated. The two groups have distributed 52,000 gallons to residents.

