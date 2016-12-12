New Elected Officials Prepare to Take Office

SPR's Doug Nadvornick reports.

First-time elected officials have only a month or two after Election Day before they’re required to take office. When they assume their new roles, they’re often overwhelmed by the volume of information that comes their way. But many of them get an early indoctrination before they take the oath of office. Such was the case last week for new county officials in Washington and a few weeks ago for new Idaho legislators.

Every two years the Washington State Association of Counties holds a three-day conference in Olympia for newly-elected county commissioners. Last week 25 of them joined association Executive Director Eric Johnson for an intensive study session. They learned about the basics of government, about open public meetings, avoiding conflicts of interest, that sort of thing. They learned about all the different areas of the community over which they may have some influence. Public health. Human services. Transportation. They learned about budgeting at the county level.

Whether governing is more difficult now than, say 10 or 20 years ago, is an open question, says Johnson, but it’s certainly more complicated.

“Phenomenally more complicated, from labor and personnel issues to land use issues," Johnson said. "I mean, it’s technically difficult. It’s politically challenging. But yet it’s also one of the most rewarding, I would tell you, at the county commissioner level because you have both your legislative responsibilities and you also have executive branch responsibilities.”

State legislators only have one branch of government to worry about. But if they never had any exposure to making laws at the state level, there are still lessons to be learned, such as how to file a bill.

Washington legislators won’t take the oath of office until next month, but Idaho legislators were sworn in December first. That gives first-term state Representative Paul Amador of Coeur d’Alene more than a month before he takes the House floor for the first time. He says he’s already reached out to some veteran colleagues to learn what’s expected of him.

“And everybody was very forthcoming and said it was a great experience," Amador said. "Those people have continued to provide mentorship and their experiences and I think those will prove invaluable moving forward.”

The Washington and Idaho legislative sessions will each begin on January 9. Oregon’s legislature doesn’t start until February 1.

