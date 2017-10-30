November Programs

November 4, 2017

Styx at the Starting Gate

Guest Doug Buckley with highlights from Chicago bands early 1970's output on the independent Wooden Nickel label before their national stardom.

November 11, 2017

Neil Young's Homegrown

On the eve of Neil's 72nd birthday, guest Babbo provides a preview of a long delayed "lost" album finally slated for official release.

November 18, 2017

Tommy Stinson

Guest Bob Gallagher surveys the career of Replacement's former bass player including his own band Bash & Pop plus stints in Guns N' Rose and Soul Asylum.