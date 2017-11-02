November Programs

November 4, 2017

Truth, Politics and Power: Foreseeable Future

While details of the future obviously remain unknowable, we can predict that the next few decades will be profoundly affected by climate change, that unmanned weapons systems - drones - will come to play bigger and bigger roles in war and that changes in the populations of Japan and China will be a major factor in the destiny of East Asia and the Pacific Rim. In a “Foreseeable Future” Edition of Truth Politics and Power, host Neal Conan holds in depth conversations with leading climatologist Michael Mann, Missy Cummings, an expert on the development of unmanned systems and Howard French, author of “Everything Under the Heavens.”