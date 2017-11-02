Related Program: 
Director's Choice

November Programs

By 4 minutes ago

November 4, 2017

Truth, Politics and Power: Foreseeable Future

While details of the future obviously remain unknowable, we can predict that the next few decades will be profoundly affected by climate change, that unmanned weapons systems - drones - will come to play bigger and bigger roles in war and that changes in the populations of Japan and China will be a major factor in the destiny of East Asia and the Pacific Rim. In a “Foreseeable Future” Edition of Truth Politics and Power, host Neal Conan holds in depth conversations with leading climatologist Michael Mann, Missy Cummings, an expert on the development of unmanned systems and Howard French, author of “Everything Under the Heavens.”

Programming
October Programs

By Oct 6, 2017

October 28, 2017

His Blue Heaven: A Fats Domino Appreciation

Fats Domino, the pioneering rock 'n' roll legend, passed away Tuesday, October 24 of natural causes at the age of 89.  Music historian and documentarian Paul Ingles brings us this special that showcases Fat's legendary performances.  It is a music-intensive hour with heart-felt and informational commentary from Gwen Thompkins, Anthony DeCurtis, Scott Freiman, Nick Spitzer, Ben Sandmill, Rick Coleman and others.

September Programs

By Aug 30, 2017

September 30, 2017

Intelligence Squared U.S.
Face-Off with China: Foreign Policy in the Trump Era

Against the backdrop of North Korea's nuclear advances and escalating regional tensions, we ask: How should the U.S. respond to its most urgent national security threats? Staged with our new "Unresolved" debate format, the debaters argue for or against a number of motions including: Is Donald Trump making China great again? Is China destined for regional dominance? And can we strike a deal with Beijing to contain North Korea’s nuclear program? The debaters are Ian Bremmer, Elizabeth Economy, Noah Feldman, and David Shambaugh.

August Programs

By Aug 4, 2017

August 26, 2017

APM Reports: Thirsty Planet

Scientists say most people on Earth will first experience climate change in terms of water – either too much or too little. This documentary explores some of the most salient problems and solutions regarding water by visiting two countries where water issues are critical: India and Israel.