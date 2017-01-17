NPR Coverage: Inauguration Day and Address

NPR hosts Steve Inskeep and Audie Cornish co-host Special Coverage from the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, DC, overlooking the presidential platform, until 11 a.m. The program will feature the swearing in of the President and Vice President, speeches, newsmaker interviews, live reports from around the Capitol and the National Mall, and analysis from NPR’s Political Team.

Below is NPR's fact check and annotation of Donald Trump’s Inaugural Address. NPR also has a Live Blog of the day's events.

Loading...